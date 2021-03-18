My brother-in-law retired from teaching in December. He had given 30 years to his calling, and he realized it was time for the next great adventure. It didn’t take long for him to find the trailhead.
With time at home while my sister continues to teach, he has started baking bread. On a recent visit, I watched as he mixed, kneaded, let it rise, punched down, kneaded again and formed it into the perfect loaf. The smell of homemade bread baking always reminds me of my grandmother, but that’s another column.
Then the real treat, a huge slice of warm bread with butter and homemade raspberry jam. There are a few bright spots to COVID-19, now that the supply of yeast can keep up with our home bread baking.
Bread is his side gig. He’s always had a side gig — soccer coach, DJ, driver’s ed teacher. His new volunteer work, if you can call it that, is with Arbor Grace, a ministry of Lawrenceville First United Methodist Church. He is a volunteer with this day program for adults with dementia and Alzheimer’s.
I love when someone’s second act builds on what they did before and helps them become even more of themselves in the process. Tim has found his second act, and God is pleased. Being present in love and care for people who have lost the memory of their lives is a perfect fit for someone who started out as a special education teacher and ended up teaching AP Psychology.
He’s bringing every bit of his knowledge and experience into this new adventure. That’s what second acts should be, an extension of who we have been, but more of ourselves. It’s enough to make me want to retire, move in with them, eat bread and jam, and hang out at Grace Arbor.
Working with older adults, I’ve learned that I still have a lot to learn. I’m a reader, so I’ve sought out trusted voices on the subject. One of those is Parker Palmer, whose latest book is “On the Brink of Everything: Grace, Gravity and Getting Old.” He says about second acts, “Old is just another word for nothing left to lose, a time to take bigger risks on behalf of the common good.”
Second acts, whether at mid-life or at 80, give us permission to risk big, to do something for others, to give something new a try. We might even fail, and it won’t matter, because our ego has moved out of the center. We’re focused on the larger good, the well-being of others, rather than our own attainments.
The pandemic may have accelerated some second acts, and our communities will benefit from the energy, experience and wisdom of people like my brother-in-law. We don’t have to wait for retirement, however, to get a start on our second act.
Working with older adults during a pandemic has challenged me to think more intentionally about my life. What really gives meaning and joy to my days? How do I want to invest my resources and time? How can I give more of myself and also give care to myself as I care for others? What does the Lord require of me? How can I work for justice and mercy? What practices will deepen my faith and connection to the Source of Life?
As we come out of the pandemic, we may find ourselves looking inward, assessing who we are after this year, seeking our next steps. We don’t have to retire to do this work. Mid-season in Lent, we might all spend a few moments reflecting and asking the big questions about meaning and purpose.
Whether we are just beginning our first act or deep into our second act, this is an opportune time to think about what really matters. It doesn’t have to be a grand act or gesture. Sometimes, the smallest thing can be our calling, like just showing up to hang out with those who have forgotten their lives.
