One of my friends preached a sermon last week using the Charlie Brown Christmas story to talk about the meaning of Christmas. I told her I would probably steal her idea, so here I am “borrowing,” with attribution to Rev. Sharon Edgar, Chaplain at Wesley Woods of Newnan.
Some of us are old enough to remember when you had to carefully plan your Christmas TV show watching. There were no videos or DVDs or DVRs to watch on your own time. You either watched Rudolph on Tuesday, Dec. 8 at 8 p.m./7 p.m. central or you had to wait till next year. The Grinch only tried to keep Christmas from coming on Thursday, Dec. 10. And Frosty, whose friend Karen was of course my favorite, made his magic happen on Saturday, Dec. 19.
“A Charlie Brown Christmas” always started the season, and kids all over learned “what Christmas is all about” from Charlie’s friend Linus, who recited the story of the birth of Jesus according to Luke in the King James version. I’m pretty sure that Linus is the reason even a millennial might know what “swaddling clothes” are.
When Linus begins to tell the story, he moves from the wings to the center of the stage. A spotlight comes on. He drops his blanket and shares the account of the first Christmas. It’s simple, clear, and filled with the faith of a child’s voice who has learned this story by heart. The point is not lost, even today, that what Christmas is all about is The Story.
This year, I think we need The Story more desperately than ever.
Whether you are someone who believes The Story with your whole heart or whether you are someone who has a hard time with virgin births and hosts of angels offering peace on earth and goodwill to all, The Story is a powerful call to the Real of Christmas.
The Real is what matters, what stays with us, what brings us together in community and heals us when we are broken. Real, as the Skin Horse, says in another story, “The Velveteen Rabbit,” is what happens when a child loves you for a long, long time. You can tell a real toy by the loss of their hair and their missing eyes and their loose joints. Real is where suffering and love meet, and love wins. It’s the same Story told in different ways: Real is the journey of those who love.
We need more Real this year. We need more love to meet us in our suffering. We need the selfless love of a God who takes on human skin and is willing to lose everything for us. We need the vulnerability of a baby whose power to save us lies not in strength, but in that very vulnerability.
Vulnerability, not power, is the Real Story of Christmas. God’s self-giving is the invitation for our self-giving. If ever there were a year when self-giving for others could make a difference, it’s this year.
How can we share in the Real Story of Christmas this year? Look around and find a way to do something for someone else. Shorten your Christmas list and add to another’s stocking. Donate the money you would have spent on activities that won’t happen to a local charity. Be there for each other. Make a phone call. Send a card. Say thank you to everyone, but especially those who give of themselves every day! And do your part to help end this pandemic. Remember the three W’s. Watch your distance, wash your hands and wear your mask.
The story of Charlie Brown’s Christmas ends with Charlie getting a little help from his friends who turn his spindly pine into a beautifully decorated Christmas tree and gather around to sing “Hark, the Herald Angels Sing.”
Maybe you know a Charlie Brown who just needs a little help. Or maybe you need to hear the story of what Christmas is all about. You can watch it this year on Dec. 13 at 7:30 p.m. on your local PBS station (and on Apple TV+ anytime Dec. 11-13).
