Haralson County officers recently locate illegal narcotics with the assistance of K-9 Tora shortly before the new year.

On Dec. 27, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Sgt. Benson observed a black Nissan Titan driving east on Highway 78 fail to maintain a lane and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, Sgt. Kirkland arrived to assist Benson and deployed K-9 Tora to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle, per Haralson County Sheriff’s Office officials.

