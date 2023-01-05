Haralson County officers recently locate illegal narcotics with the assistance of K-9 Tora shortly before the new year.
On Dec. 27, 2022, at approximately 6 p.m., Sgt. Benson observed a black Nissan Titan driving east on Highway 78 fail to maintain a lane and initiated a traffic stop. During the stop, Sgt. Kirkland arrived to assist Benson and deployed K-9 Tora to conduct a free air sniff around the vehicle, per Haralson County Sheriff’s Office officials.
While Benson was getting the information from the driver, he was advised by Kirkland that K-9 Tora had given a positive alert for narcotics. A search was conducted, and one ounce of methamphetamine was found, per officials. By Georgia law, one ounce is considered a trafficking amount.
Benson contacted the Haralson-Paulding Drug Task Force and turned the investigation over to that agency. Paul Ellisworth Austin, 56, of Villa Rica has been arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
Austin remains in the Haralson County Jail after being denied bond.
