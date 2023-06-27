The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old juvenile after he had initially escaped during a chase in which shots were allegedly fired by the juvenile at the pursuing CCSO Deputy.
According to the CCSO press release, on June 22, 2023, in the early morning, Deputy Archie Barber was patrolling near Highway 27 North running laser detection. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado drove by allegedly speeding moving Northbound and Barber initiated a stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Gray Road and Highway 27.
As Barber exited his vehicle, the suspect fled from the traffic stop. Barber pursued the vehicle onto Stripling Chapel Road near Rivers Pools and continued toward Oak Grove Church Road. The suspect allegedly proceeded to draw a handgun outside the driver’s side window during the pursuit and fired towards Deputy Barber five times. The first two rounds were rapid fire and then three more rounds were fired. The shots struck his patrol car but Barber continued his pursuit
The suspect eventually crashed the Chevrolet Silverado and fled on foot. During the initial search of the vehicle, a firearm was found in the driver’s seat. Barber ran the vehicle’s information and it came back to a resident located in Heard County, Georgia.
CCSO Deputies made contact with the owner of the truck who advised them that the vehicle must have been stolen while he was sleeping. A search with the owner around the property allowed the discovery of the wife’s vehicle being broken into and her firearm missing.
Through investigative techniques, a suspect was developed by CCSO and the juvenile was taken into custody over the weekend without any further incident.
The juvenile was charged with Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder, Aggravated Assault against a Law Enforcement Officer, Criminal Interference with Government Property, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Crime, Theft by Receiving Firearm, Theft by Receiving Motor Vehicle, Reckless Conduct, Fleeing and Attempting to Eluce, Reckless Driving and Speeding and will be tried in a Superior Court.
“We are so grateful that Deputy Barber is ok, this incident just continues to shed light on the dangers of this job and the fact that nothing is ever “routine” in this line of work," CCSO stated in its release. "A simple traffic stop can turn deadly in a matter of seconds and thank God everyone went home whole this night.”
