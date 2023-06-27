The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a 16-year-old juvenile after he had initially escaped during a chase in which shots were allegedly fired by the juvenile at the pursuing CCSO Deputy.

According to the CCSO press release, on June 22, 2023, in the early morning, Deputy Archie Barber was patrolling near Highway 27 North running laser detection. A 2004 Chevrolet Silverado drove by allegedly speeding moving Northbound and Barber initiated a stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Gray Road and Highway 27.