Mr. Justus Brewer, age 16, of Carrollton, GA died on June 6, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday June 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. at A Place Of Refuge Church, 106 Refuge Way, Carrollton, GA 30117, Bishop Barry Walker, Pastor. Interment will follow at West GA Memorial Park, Carrollton, GA. Viewing will be Friday June 16, 2023 from 4-7 p.m. at A Place Of Refuge Church. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

