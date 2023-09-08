Justin Scott McKinstry, age 26, of Villa Rica, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He was born September 9, 1996 in Carrollton, GA. He is the son of Mr. Scott McKinstry and Mrs. Andrea Caldwell. Justin’s family, friends and gaming was his life. He also had a great passion for music and animals. He aspired to be a rap artist. Lilith was his four-legged baby.
He is preceded in death by his father, Scott McKinstry; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Sherry McKinstry.
Justin is survived by his mother and step father, Andrea (Tim) Caldwell of Villa Rica; sister, Amber McKinstry of Stone Mountain; brother, Chris (Keesha) McEwen of Bremen; niece, Ryver McEwen of Bremen; maternal grandparents, Jerry (Melba) Driver of Villa Rica; aunts and uncles, Jim Driver, of Villa Rica, Terri Driver of Villa Rica, Kathy (John) Reeme of Alexander City, AL.
The family will receive friends at Jones-Wynn Funeral Home in Villa Rica on Tuesday, September 12, 2023 from 3:00-5 p.m. The memorial service will follow at 5 p.m. with Mr. Tim Caldwell officiating.
Pink attire is encouraged to be worn at the memorial service. Messages of condolence may be sent to www.jones-wynn.com Jones-Wynn Funeral Home Inc. and Cremation Services of Villa Rica is in charge of the arrangements. 770-459-3694
