Justin Scott McKinstry, age 26, of Villa Rica, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2023. He was born September 9, 1996 in Carrollton, GA. He is the son of Mr. Scott McKinstry and Mrs. Andrea Caldwell. Justin’s family, friends and gaming was his life. He also had a great passion for music and animals. He aspired to be a rap artist. Lilith was his four-legged baby.

He is preceded in death by his father, Scott McKinstry; paternal grandparents, Floyd and Sherry McKinstry.

