Justin Hall ‘anxious’ about NFL Draft

Justin Hall has always had to beat the odds when it came to playing football at a high level.
Most people would overlook him because of his size.
The former Alexander High standout developed into a prolific collegiate wide receiver at Ball State.
This weekend, he is hoping to hear his name called during the NFL Draft, which starts Thursday night in Las Vegas.
If Hall’s name is to be called, it will more than likely be during Day 3 for Rounds 4-7, which will start at noon on Saturday.
“I’m a little nervous, but more anxious at the same time,” Hall said. “I know that I’ve worked hard to get to this point. I’m just excited to see where I end up.”
He said he has fielded some calls from NFL personnel.
Hall graduated from Ball State as the program’s leader in receptions (318), receiving yards (3,385) and all-purpose yards (5,359). He recorded 29 touchdowns — 18 receiving, 10 rushing and one returning during his five seasons in Muncie.
He was a five-time All-Mid- American Conference selection and was a freshman All-American.
Regardless if he is drafted or signed as a free agent, Hall said he is ready to prove that he can play on the professional level.
“The choice is theirs, but I just feel like I’ll be able to fit any system,” Hall said. “However it works out, I’m just happy to be here.”
Hall was listed on Ball State’s roster at 5-foot-9, 186 pounds.
He is smaller than a typical NFL receiver, but there have always been other undersized receivers in the league.
Hall could add value as a return specialist on the next level.
During his career, Hall missed some games due to injuries. He didn’t play the last six games of the 2021 season, but seems to have fully recovered.
He didn’t receive any collegiate bowl invites during the offseason.
He had some good numbers at Ball State’s Pro Day, which included recording a sub 4.5-second 40-yard dash, the fastest of the 12 former Cardinals players who participated in various tests.
Hall remains confident that he can make a NFL roster.
“I know I will end up on a team,” he said. “Everything happens for a reason. I’ve always been the underdog. I just have to work hard to prove everybody wrong.”
