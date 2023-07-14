"All human governments are intended by God to do justice and mercy - to look after, in particular, the needs of the poor and disadvantaged" — N. T. Wright
If you have ever been in a courtroom and listened to what is known as a Victim Impact Statement, consider yourself lucky. Most of us have not unless it is part of the job we do, or, God fobid, we are compelled to do so because of some unspeakable tragedy.
This newsroom has been in the courtroom for two in the last two weeks, and they were both gut-wrenching by all accounts. Both defendents in these cases earned life in prison.
That's right I said earned.
When you take a physical life, or your actions result in the taking of a physical life, and in turn alter forever the lives of those connected to those that were killed, that sentence is absolutely earned in my opiniion.
"In an instant, your decision on October 11, 2020 changed the course of many lives including your own. You took your own life that night," Judge Andrew Roper told Brinden Barker last week before handing down the recommended sentencing from the prosecutor Alison Karch in the murder of Taylor Daniel in Haralson County. "You, however, made the decision to take the life of Taylor Daniel, and with his, you also snuffed out the breath of his family and his loved ones. No mercy or compassion was afforded to Taylor as he lay dying. The evidence produced during the trial suggest quite the opposite..."
"Society, this community, has no place for, nor does this court have any tolerance for such depraved, abandoned and malignant heart," Roper concluded.
On Thursday in the courtroom and in the press conference at City Hall in Carrollton after Aaron Shelton was also sentenced to be put away for the rest of his natural life, many spoke about how the night of April 12, 2021 impacted their lives forever.
But the man that was the most seriously physically injured, chose to look into his own soul with his statement of impact.
“Mister Aaron Shelton, I forgive you. I pray for your and Pier’s Salvation. I forgive you” is how Sergeant Rob Holloway concluded his Victim Impact Statement Thursday afternoon.
I had the chance to shake Holloway's hand before he and his two forever-bonded brothers sat before us reporters to answer questions about the night that changed them and many others forever.
I told him how much I admired how he was handling his circumstances and what he was doing in spite of what he has and is going through. I think if we had been standing there much longer, we both would have broken out into tears.
Holloway still works within the community and among his brothers and sisters in law enforcement as a volunteer, and says he will continue to do so.
Villa Rica Police Officer Chase Gordy is still on the job and vows to continue while Deputy Jay Repetto says he is contemplating retirement.
I was touched by a post on social media by Carroll County Mental Health Advocate Executive Director Jodie Goodman that appeared on Thursday night regarding Thursday's events. In my mind, she said it best.
"Justice and grace — these words sum up my day and these two amazing humans whom I now call family! I never imagined I would consider an entire courtroom full of “cops” family, yet, there I sat, eyes filled with tears as I watched and listened with both pride and a broken heart to five brave men and their families give impact statements to Judge [Erica] Tisinger in a courtroom, with standing room only.
Justice was served today. May wounds begin to heal.
Grace was given. May our hearts never forget the sense of community we had for our first responders on April 12, 2021 and the weeks that followed. My heart breaks for everyone that has to deal with the after effects of that horrific night — the dispatchers, every department, agency, Officer, Deputy, Trooper, EMT/Medic, family member, wife, mother, anyone that woke up that had a loved one working as a first responder to that news, and to my friends that were victims. My prayer is that over time it becomes easier for you and that somehow today gives you a little more peace. Thank you for keeping us safe. Love you all."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.