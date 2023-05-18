If my ciphering is on the money, I was about eight or so when it first stuck in my head like a dollop of sorghum poured over a hot buttered biscuit. A good gust of wind would have knocked me over back then. My nickname was “Skinflint.” That’s what Mr. Tommy called me at Trion Drugs, the pharmacy on the corner of Harrell Street, just a skip and jump off of Highway 27, where my Paw-Paw sent me in to pick up my Granny’s heart pills or glycerin tablets. Being George’s grandson was the only ID requirement.

You see, back then, TVs were a piece of furniture the size of an ‘84 Buick Electra and sat on the floor, my grandparents’ rotary phones were on party lines, and my neighbor, “Goose” — who resembled a literal water foil, hence the nickname — walked up and down our little community with a boombox on his shoulder blasting the lyrics of hair bands that used more Aqua Net than the widow women who sat on the front row each Sunday morning at Mountain View Baptist.

