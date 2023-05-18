If my ciphering is on the money, I was about eight or so when it first stuck in my head like a dollop of sorghum poured over a hot buttered biscuit. A good gust of wind would have knocked me over back then. My nickname was “Skinflint.” That’s what Mr. Tommy called me at Trion Drugs, the pharmacy on the corner of Harrell Street, just a skip and jump off of Highway 27, where my Paw-Paw sent me in to pick up my Granny’s heart pills or glycerin tablets. Being George’s grandson was the only ID requirement.
You see, back then, TVs were a piece of furniture the size of an ‘84 Buick Electra and sat on the floor, my grandparents’ rotary phones were on party lines, and my neighbor, “Goose” — who resembled a literal water foil, hence the nickname — walked up and down our little community with a boombox on his shoulder blasting the lyrics of hair bands that used more Aqua Net than the widow women who sat on the front row each Sunday morning at Mountain View Baptist.
In short, as the great Charles Dickens once said, “it was the best of times . . .”
And since those times, my life’s journey has taken me almost the length and breadth of the rolling, yellow-and-white-striped pavement of Georgia’s Highway 27.
Come, my friends, and take a jaunt with me. I’d be mighty obliged.
Going up north 27 a piece, you’ll reach Rossville. Hang a right just past the Lake Winnepesaukah sign that announces to passersby “Come on, get happy!” Dreckly, you come to the corner of East 45th and Dodd’s Avenue. Across from the golden-bricked Anderson’s Machine Company building, you’ll find Bea’s Restaurant, a quaint Southern food joint, that’s been serving all of the Sunday after-meeting fixin’s all on a Lazy Susan table, including the best fried chicken south of the Chattanooga Choo-Choo since the Truman administration.
If you’re in the neighborhood, stop by and give the Lazy Susan a spin or two like the big wheel on the Price is Right. Chances are, if you don’t land on the fried chicken, you’ll hit on the peach cobbler. And it’s something else, too. There’s enough butter, oil, and sugar to keep cardiologists within a 100-mile radius in business between now and the rapture.
Venturing south a piece on 27, you’ll split the town of Summerville, where yours truly spent his early years eating mud pies and wild onions. On Tuesdays and Saturdays, you can get some general piddling and knocking around done at Trade Day. Hang a right at the patina-colored ‘49 GMC pickup with Old Glory waving in the cool morning breeze. Here you can listen to the crunching underfoot of the chert-covered ground as you barter and haggle over local produce, rusted, sun-kissed Coca-Cola signs, and recently-weaned brindle pups.
The last time I made my rounds there, I bought some bushel of rattlesnake beans and filled my gut with a hand-dipped corn dog all for 10 bucks.
And, boy howdy, at the fishing and swimming holes around these parts.
Now, I can’t reveal the specifics about all of my private spots to break out a Zebco and wet a line; however, I can say that just a piece outside of Summerville and in the shade of Taylor Ridge, is James H. “Sloppy” Floyd State Park. Back in the day, I ate my weight in cans of Armour’s Vienna sausages and potted meat, neither of which is a sausage nor meat, but rather a rite of passage for any young boy growing up in these parts when he is trying to catch a mess with his Paw-Paw. You can lose yourself in the melodies of mockingbirds and wrens scattered along the walking trails winding through the tall oaks and majestic pines.
Most of all, you’ll never know — you just might catch sight of a young boy with his Paw-Paw reeling in crappie or perhaps a bream, all the while scarfing down enough chicken and pork byproducts to cause a few random hairs to sprout on his chest and chin.
Once you’re inside the Chattooga County line, just past a couple of cornfields and before an old chert pit, take a sharp left on Hall’s Valley Road and drive until you come to a grove of creek birches and wild dogwoods that’ll make you get a tingle in your extremities. You see, Hall’s Valley Creek is colder than a well digger’s hindparts and cleaner than a whistle, that might cause one to lose the randomly-sprouted chest and chin hairs, if you know what I mean.
And we all know that cleanliness and godliness go together like an iced-cold bottled Coke and a handful of hot Planter’s peanuts.
And speaking of God, when the sun hits that rippling, mountain-fed stream, you’ll swear that you caught a glimpse of St. Peter and St. Francis donning a pair of swim trunks, taking turns jumping from the largest flat rock on the bank while singing a verse or two about how “nothing’s gonna trouble the water.”
If you continue south down 27 for as long as it takes Alabama to sing the long version of Mountain Music, then you might spot a few long, dirt side roads just this side of a quaint community of Armuchee, that once made me, as the boys from Ft. Payne would belt out, of being “guilty of love in the first degree.” And by being found “guilty,” I mean where you might reach second base - and perhaps round third - if you know what I mean. And to keep my Southern Baptist and Pentecostal friends from grabbing their smelling salts, slapping their KJV-only Bibles, and holding an altar call for my sinful, back-pew sittin’, Lutheran soul, I’ll just leave those youthful stories of hormones and toeing the youthful boundaries of wanton lust and possible fornication for another day.
From Rossville and Hall’s Valley to Summerville - whether Trade Day or “Sloppy” Floyd and points in between - Georgia’s Highway 27, which runs parallel with the state line we share with our Sweet Home neighbors, has led me here to my home, my Roopville home.
Now, I know that there are other places that lovingly remain but fleeting memories with each and every trip up-and-down 27. And, one day, my friend, I’ll be sure to tell a story or two about them. As a matter of fact, since another school year is winding down for me — and if you’re in a traveling mood — jump on Highway 27 and head south. Take a right at the first light outside of Carrollton. You’ll catch a glimpse of the yellow-and-black Dollar General sign on the hill. Drive until you smell the chicken farm. Then look to your right. It’s a white farmhouse with a wrap-around porch. I’ll be out there, piddling and tinkering away. Stop by and say “hi.” I’ll share a story or two with you.
You see, after all, home is just off of 27, no matter where life takes you.
