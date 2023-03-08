"You will keep Him in perfect peace, whose mind is stayed on you. Because He trusts in you." — Isaiah 26:3.
We can never avoid strife in the world around us, but with God we can know perfect peace, even in turmoil. Supported by God’s unchanging love and mighty power, we are not shaken by the surrounding chaos. Do you want peace? Keep your thoughts on and your trust in God.
Since we are beginning the month of March, and it is my month (hint hint), I read this.
My to-do list for this month: Count your blessings, speak gently, practice kindness, love much, laugh a lot, let go of what I can’t control, listen to my heart, be productive, yet calm, and just breathe.
I pray that whatever is worrying you, and whatever is heavy on your heart, that you are able to give it to God.
I read this from a friend of mine: I want to encourage you today that what you do matters. Your encouragement matters. Your generosity matters. Your hospitality matters. Your kindness matters. Your service matters. Your love matters. Your patience matters. Your forgiveness matters.
Whether your actions are acknowledged by others or not, they’re still on God’s radar. And Scripture shows us that we are each a part of Christ’s body, just as he wanted them to be. So embrace the place God has set you in today and ask Him to give you a greater revelation of His purpose and plan for you. He loves you and has great things in store for you!” When you want different you gotta move different. Old keys don’t unlock new doors. (AMEN)
I forgive you, but I also learned a lesson. I won’t hate you, but I’ll never get close enough for you to hurt me again. I can’t let my forgiveness become foolishness. The heaviest burdens we carry are the thoughts in our heads. Always pray to have eyes that see the best in people, a heart that forgives the worst, a mind that forgets the bad, and a soul that never loses faith in God. Happiness is letting go of what you assume your life is supposed to be like right now and sincerely appreciating it for everything that it is. At the end of the day, before you close your eyes, smile, be at peace with where you’ve been, and be grateful for what you have. Life is good. Hey, let them judge you. Let the misunderstand you. Let them gossip about you. Their opinions aren’t your problems. You stay kind, committed to love and free in your authenticity. No matter what they do or say, don’t you doubt your worth or the beauty of your truth. Just keep shining like you always do. Don’t worry, be happy.
