Imagine a young child — boy or girl — that grows up in the early years much like everyone else.
That child has a loving family with a mother, father, maybe a step-parent, as well as siblings and any variety of combinations of extended family.
Imagine that child has a certain family member — maybe more than one — that the child is close to, and vice versa.
Imagine how inseparable that child is to a much older brother, uncle or grandfather.
Imagine that child came to you and told you something that implied that someone in your family did something inappropriate to that child.
Imagine that the child worked up the courage to tell you the story, but then had to tell another parent or guardian. Imagine that you called the police and the child again had to repeat the story of the trauma they have been enduring from someone they loved and was supposed to love them. Imagine how many more times the child might have to tell a therapist, an attorney, or even a judge.
Imagine that child asking himself or herself, "Why do I have to keep saying these things? Why don't they believe me?"
Imagine you are a young teen, around 17 or 18 years old, working as a lifeguard and a young girl tells something to her parents that makes the parent suspect that this young lifeguard may have done something inappropriate to a child.
Imagine waiting three weeks to a month without the ability to work, with life turned upside down, for your name to be cleared.
Imagine if your child was a victim of such unspeakable acts, having to wait weeks to get the processes started to begin healing, prosecuting, or moving forward.
That's why this community is so fortunate to have an organization like Child Advocacy Centers.
Current Executive Director Amanda Carden told a crowd on Friday at their 10th anniversary celebration that their staff did more than 300 forensic interviews with children last year. In their first year the center did just over 150. In 2022, they had eclipsed that mark in the month of May.
Here is a bit of history from the center's website:
On May 17, 2012 County Commission Chair Bill Chappel, Darkness to Light Facilitator Emily Cole, Carrollton City Manager Casey Coleman, Carroll DFCS Director Charlene Harrod, Darkness to Light Facilitator Jill Hesterlee, State Representative Dustin W. Hightower, Carroll County Sheriff Terry Langley, Carrollton Police Chief Joel Richards and District Attorney Pete Skandalakis met at Carrollton Presbyterian Church with Nancy Chandler who represented Children’s Advocacy Centers of Georgia to discuss the steps that needed to be taken to establish a child advocacy center in Carroll County. At that meeting additional stakeholders were identified and stakeholder meetings continued through August during which time individuals were identified to serve on the founding board of directors for Carroll County Child Advocacy Center.
On September 27, 2012 the founding board held their first meeting. Those serving on the founding board were: Andrea Chapman, Emily Cole, Susan Fleck, Vickie Fulbright, Jan Gibbs, Charlene Harrod, Jill Hesterlee, Dusty Hightower, Shonda Jensen, Terry Langley, Bruce Lyon, Michael Mansour, Peter Maierhofer, Joel Richards, Pete Skandalakis, and Danielle Tolbert. At the March 2013 meeting Jill Hesterlee resigned from the board to assume duties of a forensic interviewer. On April 15, 2013 Tracy O. Lewis-Martin was hired as a full time director who would additionally conduct forensic interviews.
On April 25, 2013 a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held with children, grandchildren and young friends of board members of Carroll County Child Advocacy Center, along with Jill Hesterlee, forensic interviewer and Tracy O. Lewis-Martin the director and forensic interviewer, officially opening the facility.
Can you imagine what Carroll, Haralson and Heard Counties would be without this center?
I certainly don't want to.
Bruce Guthrie is the Managing Editor of the Newspapers of West Georgia. He can be reached at bguthrie@times-georgian.com
