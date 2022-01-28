I’ve just passed the 100 mark – for literary agent rejections that is. I’ve emailed 100 query letters to 100 agents over the past three years and although I’ve had several asks for complete manuscripts (by a couple of fat cat agents) they’ve always ended in “no thank you.”
If you’re a writer (and lots of you are) you’re probably familiar with the concept of a query letter. It’s a short, sales-pitchy document that you send out to agents, hoping to get someone at a literary agency to represent your book. If you’ve never seen a query letter, and are curious, here’s what I’ve been sending out recently.
SUBJECT: UGLY TO THE BONE- multi-generational girl power novel.
UGLY TO THE BONE is a grits & glamour mash-up about 1950’s Alabama women who buck the system, racial injustice, and America’s unquenchable obsession with celebrity. It came in at 91,000 words and I wanted to reach out to see if you’d be interested in taking a look at the manuscript.
SUMMARY: Martha Jean Dooley wants to be a baseball pitcher, just like her daddy. The trouble is, in 1953 Alabama, young ladies don’t play baseball. When she turns 12 and suddenly can’t go out and play with her best friend Thomas (because she is white and he is not), Martha Jean declares that it’s going to be the worst summer of all human experience. But then a Cadillac convertible blasts through their red-dust town, driven by Victoria Blaine, movie star – glamorous, desirable, and prone to alcohol-induced-viciousness. Months earlier, Victoria lost a catfight that erupted during the first televised Oscars. She is cast out of the Hollywood Garden of Eden and finds herself dropped into the backwater town of Westabooga, Alabama, where nobody knows a Dior from a Ding Dong.
Martha Jean also lives in Westabooga. As a natural-born tomboy, she hates all things girlie but when she meets Victoria Blaine, Martha Jean develops a film-star fascination. This obsession helps the girl escape the hard reality of her own life–a terminally ill father, a grim mother, and a dirt-poor existence on a run-down chicken farm. But all too late, Martha Jean discovers that Victoria Blaine’s beauty is really “ugly to the bone” and it changes the girl’s life forever.
Set in the racially charged pre-civil rights South, Ugly To The Bone is an uplifting and often humorous coming-of-age story about a girl who discovers the ugliness of the world but escapes with her hope intact. It’s about a beautiful, bad woman who never finds redemption. And it’s got a psychopathic millionaire and a creepy old man who talks to crows.
This is my debut novel. I am a student of human nature, a corporate communications writer (toiling for almost twenty years in the marketing mines), a published author (Longstreet Press, “The Cowboy Way”), and two-time winner of the Georgia Press Association for 2019 and 2020 Lifestyle/Feature Columnist of the Year. For the past fourteen years, I have written a weekly Southern lifestyle column in the “TIMES-GEORGIAN” and have been a contributing commentator on “Georgia Public Broadcasting’s GEORGIA GAZETTE.” Just to let you know, the manuscript is being reviewed in several different places. If you have any questions about crows or psychopathic millionaires, please feel free to contact me. Thank you for your consideration.
Sincerely, Mimi Gentry”
This query letter has evolved over the past three years but none of the incarnations have succeeded in hooking “the big fish.” Thankfully, I eat rejection for breakfast, and the “no thank yous” haven’t crushed me. But they have made me rethink what I’m going to do with this novel that I’ve been piddling at for more than a decade.
Instead of waiting to capture the brass ring of traditional publishing, I’m thinking about self-publishing. I know several local authors who have had success with this method and I am ready to start studying on it myself. Sure, you have to do lots of marketing heavy lifting yourself, but I’ve spent almost two decades marketing other people’s products and projects and so I have a good idea about how to get started. Self-publishing may never get Ugly to the Bone on the Oprah’s Book Club reading list, but it will get people reading it and ultimately that’s why writers write – to be read.
Next step? The book needs a cover. Cover art is an important element that could make or break a novel. The art draws readers' attention by telling the story of the book without them even needing to turn the first page. Compelling visuals can help a novel connect with the audience, making a strong impression before readers even read a single word about the book. That’s some powerful juju. Some of the best cover art becomes iconic and can be used for generations to identify a book. Creating those kinds of covers is like catching lightning in a bottle.
So, on Friday night, Johnny and I are driving to Seale, Alabama to talk to a man about a cover. Tune in next week to hear all the gory details.
