I saw the planets lining up a few days ago. It was on one of my grandbaby's birthdays (2-year-old Ethan), March 28. I remembered it when I was walking the dog and looked up and saw a line of 'em, pretty as you please. It boggles the mind, the precision of what is takes to keep the world from wobbling right off its axis and blowing to smithereens. There's a lot of balance, gravity and moon-pull keeping us rotating around the sun, just-so. A few degrees off and we'd be toast. A few degrees the other way and we'd be popsicles.

I look around me, at the wonder of nature. Everything here is in a circle of life, one thing feeding off the other and benefiting from all the green stuff. They say that just one human body is technically more complex than all the planets that we can observe, with miles of arteries and cells and systems to keep it breathing, eating, sleeping. There's grass and bugs and chickens and canteloupes all striving to live, and somehow we keep doing that, a cycle of birth and death grinding out its machinery. Today, as I snuggled my grandson and read to him, I thought of how he came from just two cells, my son's and my daughter-in-love's. All the information needed to make this little man was inside those two pinpricks of DNA. He laughs, cries, tells me all about his day with those twinkly eyes and that sharp brain. He's smart, with a wry sense of humor like his Daddy. He's kind and wiggles like a salmon when he's got a joke to tell.

