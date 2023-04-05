I saw the planets lining up a few days ago. It was on one of my grandbaby's birthdays (2-year-old Ethan), March 28. I remembered it when I was walking the dog and looked up and saw a line of 'em, pretty as you please. It boggles the mind, the precision of what is takes to keep the world from wobbling right off its axis and blowing to smithereens. There's a lot of balance, gravity and moon-pull keeping us rotating around the sun, just-so. A few degrees off and we'd be toast. A few degrees the other way and we'd be popsicles.
I look around me, at the wonder of nature. Everything here is in a circle of life, one thing feeding off the other and benefiting from all the green stuff. They say that just one human body is technically more complex than all the planets that we can observe, with miles of arteries and cells and systems to keep it breathing, eating, sleeping. There's grass and bugs and chickens and canteloupes all striving to live, and somehow we keep doing that, a cycle of birth and death grinding out its machinery. Today, as I snuggled my grandson and read to him, I thought of how he came from just two cells, my son's and my daughter-in-love's. All the information needed to make this little man was inside those two pinpricks of DNA. He laughs, cries, tells me all about his day with those twinkly eyes and that sharp brain. He's smart, with a wry sense of humor like his Daddy. He's kind and wiggles like a salmon when he's got a joke to tell.
All these beautiful things cry out that there's nothing random about them. Little machines inside the cells crank out patterns for the next cell that's forming. The symbiosis of all living things work together to make a miraculous system, keeping the next generation moving forward. Yes there is sin, there is death, there is tragedy. We all wear down and die, if the traffic doesn't get us first. But look at the spring, the leaves unfurling, the pollen flying to find purchase, the daffodils turning their lovely faces to us. Look at the babies, soft and sassy, fresh, with the promise of life before them.
The news is bent on making all things sensational and dire. Turn it off. It's only going to stagnate the day and make us worry about things we can do little-to-nothing about. What can I do today, to make my world a better place? It definitely doesn't involve giving CNN my brain cells. My Daddy had my same tendencies...God gave us squirrely brains that love to jump from one idea to the next, circling and starting, but struggling to finish. Our butterfly paths have made for happy flights of fancy, but there are things that need tending. He made a sign and kept it on his workbench. It said, "Do it now." This week, while struggling to keep myself on track, I thought about his sign. I made myself jump out of bed every morning, commanded the Alexa-thing to play beautiful music, and got busy doing housework. One big task each morning, no food until I had accomplished something. A mountain of laundry. Another day, I vacuumed the whole house. Still another, I dusted all the bunnies to oblivion. Some people naturally do these things, but I'm likely to flutter the whole morning away with daydreams, reading or hoofing the real estate before other humans start calling me. Then I'm just stuck. But the music, the movement, the tasks, made me happier and more ready to face the day. Do it now. It's yummy.
