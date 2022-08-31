Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he shall direct your paths. ~Proverbs 3:5&6.
Leaning has the sense of putting your whole weight on something, resting on and trusting in that person or thing. When we have to make an important decision we need to stop and ask God for directions. Bring your decisions to God in prayer, use the Bible as your guide, and then follow His leading. He will make your paths straight by both guiding and protecting you.
I’ve learned that even if you react, it won’t change a thing. It won’t make people hear you, and it won’t magically change their minds. Sometimes it’s better to let things be, let people go, don’t ask for explanations, don’t chase answers and don’t expect people to understand where you’re coming from. Work on yourself and your inner peace, and let others move on in life without you in it. I’ve learned that life is better lived when you don’t center it on what’s happening around you, but center it on what’s happening inside you.
Everything on earth is borrowed. There is no “mine” or “yours”, there is only “ours”. Even time is borrowed. We kill over a plot of land that belongs to Mother Earth. All you have is what you came with, and what you will leave with, your spirit.
You are not too dirty for God to cleanse. You are not too broken for God to fix. You are not too far for God to reach. You are not too guilty for God to forgive. And you are not too worthless for God to love. The only things you can take with you when you leave this world are the things you’ve packed in your heart. Faith is not about everything turning out okay. Faith is about being okay no matter how things turn out. Don’t stress yourself out about things you cannot control or change. Because if you don’t like what you’ve been reaping then change what you’ve been sowing. You know they come back double. You pay too many bills to be paying attention to the ones that don’t pay your bills. All snakes don’t crawl, some sit right in your face.
Listen. You never know the true impact you have on those around you. You never know how much someone needed that smile you gave them. You never know how much your kindness turned someone’s entire life around. You never know how much someone needed that long hug or deep talk. So don’t wait for someone else to be kind first. Don’t wait for better circumstances or for someone to change. Just be kind, because you never know how much someone needs it. To God Be The Glory.
