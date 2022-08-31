Trust in the Lord with all your heart, and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways acknowledge Him, and he shall direct your paths. ~Proverbs 3:5&6.

Leaning has the sense of putting your whole weight on something, resting on and trusting in that person or thing. When we have to make an important decision we need to stop and ask God for directions. Bring your decisions to God in prayer, use the Bible as your guide, and then follow His leading. He will make your paths straight by both guiding and protecting you.

