I’m tired, y’all. Plumb tired. Worn slap out. Frazzled. Rode hard and put up wet. Chewed up and spit out. Put through the ringer.
Did I say I am plumb tired?
I’m in desperate need of a nap. But, as they say, I have places to go and things to do.
Who in the Sam Hill is “they” anyway?
So, today calls for a nepenthe that will negate this sluggishness. And by nepenthe, I mean the nectar of the gods.
Eight o’clock coffee. Black. Strong — so strong that the boat oar I use to stir it with, well, doesn’t do much in the way of stirring; rather, it’s stuck upright, smack dab in the middle of my 40-gallon barrel of a coffee cup.
If you know, you know — am I right?
Once this black 8 o’clock gold kicks in, we’ll be leaving for a day trip. You see, Myra Beth has a birthday coming up, so we’re doing a little bit of a pre-celebratory jaunt just south of Atlanta.
In light of this, with the caffeine kicking in, creating an invigorating living-on-the-edge feeling, I rent a car.
On the Enterprise Rental app, it reads as such:
“Midsize - Honda Accord or similar.”
To stay out of the doghouse, I claim that at my age, this vehicle is, well, “about my speed.”
I have a bit of spring to my step as I am walking into the Carrollton Enterprise rental office. A salesperson (we’ll call him Cletus) welcomes me. The following is a summation of our most pleasant exchange:
“Welcome to Enterprise! How may I help you this morning?” Cletus interjects.
“I need to pick up our rental car.”
“Name?”
“Biddle. Jameson Biddle.” Double-0h Seven has nothing on me.
“Yes...Mr. Biddle. It says here you want satellite radio with your car. Unfortunately, the Accords do not come with satellite radio...”
Hitting the back roads to where we are going without the likes of Waylon and Willie amounts to nothing short of blasphemy.
“Oh, I see...” I am in a bad way, but then a miracle occurs.
“Mr. Biddle,” Cletus exclaims, “While we do not have that Accord, we do have something similar. Would you mind driving a Dodge Charger?”
That’s when I hear the words of that smooth balladeer tickle my ears. I sing along:
“I’m just a good ol’ boy...never meanin’ no harm ...”
I come out of my Waylon Jennings-inspired trance. Aside from a somewhat off-the-wall notion that an Accord and a Charger are somehow as similar as Frick and Frack, ol’ Cletus at least knows the theme song to The Dukes of Hazzard.
“I’ve always wondered why they never showed George Jones’ face when he would sing that song,” Cletus surmised.
Well, y’all just ignore what I said about ol’ Cletus and The Dukes’ theme song.
In about as long as it takes to explain the difference between a Hoss and a Possum, we are off to the backroads of West Georgia. My best girl is riding shotgun.
The sun is piercing the windshield. We are passing by Georgia pines that pierce the morning blue like porcupine needles. We speed past a smattering of red barns and lean-to sheds. We bounce along country chert-and-gravel roads. Fence lines smothered in kudzu whirl by in a dark, rich green. You know, we are straightening the curves and flattening the hills.
Yeah.
Almost lost in the painted scenes flickering by us like an 8MM movie projector were our growing stomachs.
We were feeling mighty peckish as we entered Fayetteville.
Frank’s at the Old Mill is not your, ahem, run-of-the-mill joint, no siree. You can’t tell it from the outside, but once you walk in the door of the place, you’re taken back to sometime during the Van Buren administration - wooden walls, floors, and ceilings. Beautiful, well-preserved beams bigger than my Uncle Rickey’s legs back before he lost all that weight. If one fell from the ceiling it would knock cold the whole Georgia defensive line. (It wouldn’t hurt nary one of my Yellow Jackets, but that’s another story.)
Frank’s is nestled in the bend of Whitewater Creek and in its heyday, it milled corn and wheat; however, on this evening, it is doling out crab-stuffed mushrooms, fresh oysters, and a pan-seared steak the size of a Buick hubcap cooked in a way that would make you slap your best friend into next week. Walking out of that place, hand-in-hand and stuffed to the gills, we squeeze into that rented Dodge Charger.
“Let’s see if this thing will straighten some curves and flatten hills.” My way of saying to folks within earshot that I’m 21 and from Hazzard County.
“Aren’t you tired, Bo Duke?” Myra Beth is rhetorically asking me this in such a manner to make me perhaps reconsider.
Climbing through the window, cranking the car, revving up the engine, and I’m no longer tired, worn slap out, put through the...well, you get the picture.
I guess what I am trying to say to y’all is this: the love of a good woman, a full belly, and a fast car will do wonders for my middle-aged metabolism that is oftentimes slower than sorghum in January.
“After all,” I tell Myra Beth, “like ol’ Hoss, ‘I’m just a good ol’ boy...’”
“‘But that’s just more than the law will allow...’” Myra Beth follows, adding, “and you’re looking at the law.”
As one of my favorite writers - Sean Dietrich - recently said, “Never go to bed angry. Stay up and fight until you lose.”
And you know what? I find myself ready for that nap after all.
Since Jesus ain’t riding shotgun, I ask Myra Beth to take the wheel.
And before you know it, this ol’ boy is snoring to beat 90, or whatever it is that Charger is doing. And I can’t say which is louder, me or that engine humming under the wheel.
