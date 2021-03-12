Jury trials are scheduled to resume next month in Carroll County following a year-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On March 9, Georgia Supreme Court Justice Harold Melton lifted the restrictions he imposed on jury proceedings for both criminal and civil trials. Since March, 2020, he has gradually modified that order to resume some proceedings that would not involve large numbers of people to gather, as well as grand jury proceedings.
Melton had lifted the ban on jury trials in October, but almost immediately re-imposed it after a surge of COVID cases.
Since Melton’s emergency judicial order, court circuits across the state have been planning for a resumption of in-court proceedings, including the five-county Coweta Judicial Circuit, of which Carroll County is a part. Those plans include new ways of conducting trials in such a way as to maintain social distance.
Melton’s order gives court officials across Georgia the discretion to hear cases in person if they can follow health and safety guidelines.
Carroll County Superior Court Judge John Simpson has set a trial week for April 26, although court officials say no specific cases have been set. Meanwhile, judges in the other counties within the circuit – Coweta, Meriwether, Troup, and Heard – either have or shortly will do likewise, according to Herb Cranford, district attorney for the Coweta Circuit.
Cranford said that the active caseload for his office in criminal cases has increased 68% circuitwide – 81% in Carroll County – since January.
Melton has outlined the importance of everything from temperature checks to masks requirements to socially distanced seating arrangements that must be accounted for as court proceedings return. That means that trial procedure will be modified considerably, according to Cranford.
“I think one of the trickiest parts is – and the reason jury trials have been delayed – whereas other aspects of the criminal justice system have not, is to conduct a jury trial, you’ve got to get a bunch of potential jurors in there,” Cranford said. “Not only (to) select them, but (to) figure out how to space them out in a courtroom, and then, how are they going to deliberate given that they typically deliberate in a little bitty room.”
A jury trial begins with calling a pool of potential jurors – usually around 40 – who are then questioned by attorneys for both the state and the defense before a final jury is selected. Cranford said that, unlike previous proceedings, 12 potential jurors will be called at a time into the courtroom so that they can be quizzed by both sides.
During trials themselves, Cranford said, jurors will not all sit together in the jury box. Instead, some will sit in seats usually reserved for spectators. This spacing of jurors will also affect the presentation of evidence in trials, he said. Some courtrooms will be modified to include closed-circuit, big-screen TVs to show jurors some evidence.
Sidebar conferences, during which lawyers for both sides gather at the judge’s bench for impromptu discussions about matters of law, will also be changed, Cranford said. In some cases, judges will be able to activate a button which will fill the courtroom with “white noise,” allowing the parties to mask their conversations.
Jury deliberations will also be different, Cranford said. Instead of withdrawing from the courtroom to meet in a small deliberation room, as seen in such movies as “12 Angry Men,” the jurors will stay in the courtroom while the spectators and other parties withdraw.
Modern courtrooms are less spacious than some courtrooms of the past. The 1920s-era Carroll County Courthouse (now the meeting room for the county Board of Commissioners,) and the old Coweta County Courthouse have large courtrooms, yet are too antiquated to be converted to the kinds of spaces needed, Cranford said.
With jurors occupying some of the seats previously used by spectators, Cranford said some viewers may have to sit elsewhere in the courthouse and view the proceedings via streaming.
Similar rules will likely be in effect for civil trials of lawsuits, although such trials are rarer than criminal proceedings because, Cranford said, the parties are open to settling their disputes outside of court.
Cranford said that he expects the backlog of cases in his office will clear just because of the prospect of trials being resumed. While most criminal cases are resolved through plea negotiations, he said it is the “mechanism of jury trials” that motivate those talks.
“We're really looking forward to jury trials coming back,” he said. “I mean, there's certain cases that are just going to require trial to be resolved. But I certainly think history suggests that just the sheer presence of jury trials is going to result in a lot more resolutions by plea.”
The Georgia Recorder news service contributed reporting for this article.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.