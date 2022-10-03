A Carroll County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges associated with sexual abuse on Friday including rape and child molestation.

According to a press release distributed by Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney Herb Cranford, on Sept. 30, 2022, Mark Anthony Starnes, 46, of Carrollton, was found guilty of rape, two counts of aggravated child molestation, and two counts of child molestation, by a Carroll County jury. Coweta Judicial Circuit acting Superior Court Judge Michael Hubbard presided over the trial, which stretched on for two weeks from Sept.19 until Sept. 30. Sentencing has been scheduled for Nov. 14, 2022.

