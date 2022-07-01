A Carroll County jury convicted a local man of rape, statutory rape, aggravated child molestation, incest, and child molestation.
On Wednesday, June 29, the jury found Farlin Enrique Banegas-Ruiz, 23, guilty on the charges according to a press release issued by Coweta Judicial Circuit prosecutor Herb Cranford's office.
Coweta Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Dustin Hightower presided over the trial. Assistant District Attorney Maggie Meetze and Chief Assistant District Attorney Jep Bendinger prosecuted the case. Lieutenant Blake Hitchcock of the Carrollton Police Department was the lead investigator.
According to the press release, the investigation began on May 6, 2020, when the minor victim showed her mother a diary entry disclosing that an adult male relative, Banegas-Ruiz, had raped her three days prior at an apartment complex in Carrollton.
The victim was taken to the Stephanie V. Blank Center for Safe and Healthy Children at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta where a sexual assault examination revealed physical injuries consistent with the victim’s disclosure, the release said.
According to the press release, the victim was interviewed at the Carroll County Child Advocacy Center, where it was further revealed that the defendant touched the victim’s intimate parts in numerous ways that violated Georgia law.
“I am thankful to the Carroll County jurors for validating the child victim’s courageous decision to testify in open court about these crimes by delivering a verdict of guilty on all counts. This case is a testament to the exemplary working relationship that exists between the Carrollton Police Department, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Carroll County Child Advocacy Center, and the Coweta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office. All of these organizations work together to protect children, to expose the truth, and to obtain justice,” Cranford said via the press release.
Banegas-Ruiz sentencing has been scheduled for Aug. 22, 2022.
