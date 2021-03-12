Local high school students enrolled in the Carroll County Junior Chamber of Commerce student leadership program celebrated their graduation Thursday.
"This program is a great example of how our community partners are supporting our efforts," said Scott Cowart, superintendent of Carroll County Schools. "We congratulate each of this year’s graduates and look forward to their continued success. "
Family, school administrators, and special guests joined together to honor the 28 students who graduated from the program. This is the program's sixth year running.
During the reception, the keynote speaker, State Rep. Randy Nix (R-LaGrange), shared the importance of setting goals, having a positive mindset, and servant leadership to help students become more effective, decisive leaders.
"There is nothing more important than identifying potential young leaders," said Daniel Jackson, president and CEO of the Carroll County Chamber of Commerce. "These young men and women have demonstrated a desire and the skill set needed to become strong leaders in their schools and our community."
The Carroll County Junior Chamber of Commerce is a Georgia LEADS program sanctioned by the Georgia Chamber of Commerce and the University of Georgia – J.W. Fanning Institute.
The program is designed to teach students leadership and life skills through the Youth Leadership in Action (YLiA) curriculum of the J.W. Fanning Institute. Upon completing the program and graduating, students are said to become better communicators, team players, volunteers, and leaders, according to Rhyne Owenby, the director of member engagement at the Chamber of Commerce.
"The Junior Chamber Program provides premier opportunities for our high school students to participate in real-world experiences to prepare them to be future leaders," Cowart said. "One of our goals for all Carroll County graduates is that they recognize the importance of being engaged in our community."
During the six-month program, students have learned about themselves and Carroll County's needs for the future. Participants network and make connections with people they otherwise would have never met, leading to future opportunities.
Students had the opportunity to participate in a Carroll County Board of Commissioners "mock commission meeting." The mock session was led by Commission Chairman Michelle Morgan and attended by Montrell McClendon, Clint Chance, Ernest Reynolds and Steve Fuller. The young leaders were able to see first hand what happens during a meeting and how the commissioners work together to address the concerns of the community.
Junior Chamber members are also offered opportunities to give back to the community. Owenby said the students recently collected warm clothing, non-perishable food items, and the contents to make blessing bags for those in need. All of the items were donated to Partners Advancing Student Success, a local nonprofit organization that provides support and services to students, and distributed the blessing bags to local schools.
"Investing in these students today means investing in our future," Jackson said.
