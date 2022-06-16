This Sunday brings a new holiday into our national observance, Juneteenth. For those who may only be vaguely aware, as I was, of the history of Juneteenth, let me share what I have learned. Juneteenth is the oldest commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States, marking the day when General Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865, and read General Orders No. 3: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.” On that day, 250,000 enslaved people in Texas were officially given their freedom. In the years that followed, the annual celebration of that historic day included barbecues, music, prayer services, and sharing stories of freedom. In 1979, Texas made Juneteenth an official holiday. Other states followed, and as of last year, the whole country will celebrate the end of the evil institution of slavery.
I think it appropriate that since Juneteenth falls on a Sunday this year, that Christians offer prayers of repentance and thanksgiving. As we are learning, history isn’t always comfortable, and those who came before us often did things that today we find unacceptable. For the Israelites in the Bible, the long road to freedom in the Promised Land included detours into idolatry, wars, and misuse of the gifts of God. The primary story of God’s people is one of freedom from enslavement and the promise of new life. How is it that a Christian nation could have then based its economy on the enslavement of human beings created in God’s image? The myth of white supremacy, racism, fear, and greed all played a part, but in the end, white Christians failed to follow Christ. They failed to love their brothers and sisters. They forgot the foundational story in the book of Exodus of how Moses led God’s people from enslavement to freedom.
We cannot change history, and we should not cover it up nor forget about its horrors. We must learn from our history, even the ugly, bad parts. As Christians called to love our neighbors, we can look deep within our own hearts and souls to confess any shred of prejudice or racism or sense of superiority over others. We can make reparations by donating to organizations that support the eradication of racism. We can be a mentor to a child who needs a bigger village to succeed. We can make friends with people of other backgrounds and listen to their stories. We can learn from one another how to live with appreciation for the gift of human diversity. God has made every human person in God’s image. When I look at another human being, do I see the image of God in that person, regardless of skin color?
On this Sunday Juneteenth, churches might pause and share a word about the history and meaning of Juneteenth. Pastors might offer a prayer for remembrance and celebration. I imagine that in some churches, there will be great music, prayers, praise and maybe some barbecue. I would hope in all churches that we might recognize the gift that Juneteenth offers all of us, a day to remember the end of a terrible evil and the renewal of the covenant of freedom on which this country was founded. Juneteenth is not a holiday just for African-Americans. It’s a day for every American to remember when our nation once again formed a more perfect the union after a long, devastating civil war, and the day that the last group of enslaved people finally got the word that they were truly free. Juneteenth can be an annual reminder to every American that the work of freedom and perfecting our union continues.
Happy Father’s Day to all the men who guide, teach, lead, and serve their families and the larger community. Children need good fathers and father-figures, and for those who give of themselves to their families and beyond their families, we’re grateful for the difference you make in the life of a child and in our community. Blessings and praise be upon you!
