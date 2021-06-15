The vendor booths are sold out and the entertainment is booked.
Organizers of Saturday’s Juneteenth Festival on O’Neal Plaza are ready for the celebration to begin.
The 15th annual event sponsored by Black Educational History Exhibit (BEHE) will kickoff at 11 a.m. with the 20-plus Douglas County Community Choir signing the Black National Anthem.
The family fun festival is free and open to the public to attend.
There will be a host of gospel entertainment, food trucks and other vendors for the celebration that will end around 7:30 p.m. with a concert.
Douglasville city councilman Sam Davis said it will be a ‘big celebration’
for the citizens and visitors to the city.
“This is very deep,” Davis said. “It is a special weekend because it is also Father’s Day weekend. We are going to salute all the fathers.”
The city will close off Church Street between Bowden and Spring streets for the event.
Davis said that Walgreen’s will be at the event giving COVID-19 vaccine shots.
Juneteenth is celebrated by African Americans to commemorate June 19, 1865, which was the date that Union soldiers in the Civil War delivered news to enslaved people in Galveston, Texas, about the Emancipation Proclamation that they were free.
Celebrations across the country will feature parties, parades, rallies and festivals.
Last year’s event was cancelled because of strict COVID-19 guidelines that prohibited large gatherings.
Davis said they entrust individuals to use caution this year.
“It is a walkable event,” Davis said. “It is outdoors with people of fresh air. We wouldn’t be packing people in. We have to do the right thing.”
Saturday’s temperatures are expected to top out at 84 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.
