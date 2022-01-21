June Richardson

June Deloris Gable Richardson, 68, of Carrollton, passed away on Jan. 18, 2022.
She was born on Aug. 13, 1953, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter of the late Earl Newman Gable and the late Myrtle Estelle West Gable.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Clark Glenn Gable; and sister, Jeanette Richardson.
She is survived by her husband, Aldred Jack Richardson, of Carrollton; her daughter, Dana Kristen Richardson, of Carrollton; stepchildren, Tina Broome, of Carrollton, Nan Richardson, of Atlanta, Shelia Butler, and Mark Richardson, and Scott Richardson, all of Carrollton; sisters, Virginia Spence, of Carrollton, and Margie Atkins, of Hiram; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be conducted on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 4 p.m. from Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
