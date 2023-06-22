June Pinkard, 66, of Carrollton, died on June 17, 2023.

Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday, June 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Shiloh Baptist Church, 348 Fraisher Road, Carrollton, with the Rev. Tallas Walker, Pastor; the Rev. Bradley Bell, Eulogist.

