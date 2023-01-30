June Parrish Steed

June Parrish Steed, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.

She was born June 9, 1943, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Render W. Parrish and Cecil Francis Roberts Parrish. Mrs. June was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Service information

Jan 31
Visitation
Tuesday, January 31, 2023
5:00PM-8:00PM
Martin & Hightower Funeral Home
1312 South Park Street
Carrollton, GA 30117
Feb 1
Graveside
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
11:00AM-12:00PM
Carroll Memory Gardens
914 Stripling Chapel Rd
Carrollton, GA 30116
