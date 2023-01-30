June Parrish Steed, 79, of Carrollton, passed away on Monday, Jan. 30, 2023.
She was born June 9, 1943, in Carrollton, the daughter of the late Render W. Parrish and Cecil Francis Roberts Parrish. Mrs. June was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister and brother-in-law, Peggy and Marvis Denney.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband, Morris Steed; children, Tammy and David Brooks of Ball Ground, and Scott and Gina Steed of Carrollton; two grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Graveside services will be conducted on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at 11 a.m. from Carroll Memory Gardens, with the Rev. Donald Voyles and the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating.
The family will receive friends at Martin & Hightower Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023, from 5-8 p.m.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
