Carroll County may be a long way from the ocean, but that doesn't mean our area shouldn't be ready for hurricane season.
By the time most Gulf hurricanes reach the west Georgia area, their speed has been sapped to tropical storm or depression strength. But even in their weakened state, these storms can bring high winds, torrential downpours and even the threat of some tornadoes.
The hurricane season began on June 1, and Meteorologist Matt Sena at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Peachtree City recommends having an emergency plan in place over the next few months.
Sena stated that the biggest concern when dealing with hurricanes other than a storm surge is having no electricity.
A storm surge is an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm’s winds. They can reach up to 20 feet and can span hundreds of miles of coastline.
Carrollton is more than 1,000 feet above sea level, but the long lines of soaking rainstorms associated with tropical depressions can bring trees down upon power lines across a wide area.
“You want to be aware of where the impacts start, and where they are heading,” said Sena. “And you always want to make sure to keep emergency supplies around, even if there aren’t any physical damages done to your home.”
According to the NWS, every plan should include supplies that can be used up to three days. They stress the importance of always having a cell phone with a back-up battery, non-perishable food items along with a can opener, bottled water, flashlight with additional batteries, and a first aid kit.
“Power outages are very common during hurricanes,” said Sena. “It’s always a good idea to be prepared because sometimes you may have to be without electricity for several hours or even several weeks.”
Last October, Hurricane Zeta made landfall south of New Orleans, as a Category 2 storm with 110 mph winds. As it moved inland, it weakened its intensity, yet it still managed to cause massive power outages across several states.
Hurricane and Tropical Storm Zeta became the record-tying sixth hurricane to make landfall in the U.S. in one year. It was also one of the first tropical cyclones since Hurricane Sandy in 2012 that left approximately two million families with no power.
As of Wednesday, there were no hurricanes brewing in the Atlantic or Gulf of Mexico, but weather watchers are on the lookout.
Last month, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued it's seasonal Atlantic hurricane forecast and the agency expects a busy season.
The forecast calls for 13-20 total named storms, 6-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher). According to CNN, these are above the average of 14 total named storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.
“Hurricanes are dangerous,” said Sena. “They usually peak towards August or September because thats when the water is warm.
“When we suspect a hurricane is developing we post warnings like a week in advance. That’s why preparedness can always make some kind of difference.”
