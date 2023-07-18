June Beatrice Grizzard Maxwell, known as “Mama June” to many, passed away Friday, July 14 2023. She was born August 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Luther Cecil Grizzard and the late Florene Reeves Grizzard.

Mama June spent most of her 91 years within a one-mile radius of her home, located on a small plot of land in Carrollton, GA. For 65 years, she taught the three and four-year-old Sunday School Class at Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she was a longtime and faithful member. The church is located just one mile from Mrs. Maxwell’s home, where she cooked Sunday lunch for her entire family, pastors, staff members, or visitors who came to church on any given Sunday. During the week, you could find her preparing the “Wednesday night supper” meal for her Oak Grove family before Wednesday night services.

To plant a tree in memory of June Maxwell as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.