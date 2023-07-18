June Beatrice Grizzard Maxwell, known as “Mama June” to many, passed away Friday, July 14 2023. She was born August 18, 1931, the daughter of the late Luther Cecil Grizzard and the late Florene Reeves Grizzard.
Mama June spent most of her 91 years within a one-mile radius of her home, located on a small plot of land in Carrollton, GA. For 65 years, she taught the three and four-year-old Sunday School Class at Oak Grove Baptist Church, where she was a longtime and faithful member. The church is located just one mile from Mrs. Maxwell’s home, where she cooked Sunday lunch for her entire family, pastors, staff members, or visitors who came to church on any given Sunday. During the week, you could find her preparing the “Wednesday night supper” meal for her Oak Grove family before Wednesday night services.
From 1976 until 2018, Mrs. Maxwell ministered to the Central High School Football Teams by preparing a fried chicken dinner for them before every game. She loved the Central Lions, and this became a tradition that she treasured.
She truly had a servant’s heart and loved being able to serve her community, friends, and family. She enjoyed gardening and had a love for beautiful flowers. Where Mama June’s home was located on Hwy 27, she often had unexpected visitors. She was always willing to help them in any way she could, whether it be with vegetables picked from her garden that day or a little cash she had on hand. But she never missed the opportunity to tell anyone she met that Jesus loved them.
Her Bibles were worn out from her devotion to reading them. Her hands were leathery from sewing and cooking. Mrs. Maxwell had been a seamstress at Sewell’s Manufacturing and later used those skills to sew Easter dresses for her grandchildren. She loved her community in ways big and small, all within a one-mile radius of her home.
However, her greatest joy in life came from the time she spent with her family. On January 27, 1951 June married the love of her life, Billy Ray Maxwell. Billy built her the home where she raised her children. June showed her love for him through her biscuits, jam, and pound cakes. And he took care of her with his strong hands and big heart. Mrs. Maxwell will be remembered as a devoted wife, a loving mother, special sister, and an exceptional grandmother, great-grandmother, and aunt. She will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy R. Maxwell; brother & sister-in-law, Richard & Jan Grizzard; brother-in-law & sister-in-law, Bobby & Hilda Maxwell; and daughter-in-law, Felicia Maxwell.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Ray Maxwell of Ammon, Idaho, Nancy & Richard Dixon of Carrollton, Tommie & Robert Freeman of Carrollton, Luke & Sandra Maxwell of Marietta, Tommy & Amber Eason of Roopville, and Lorie & Greg Startup of Carrollton; sister, Scarlet G. Lanier; grandchildren, Olivia & Daniel Holz, Linsey & Jeff Koda, Lane & Brett Moore, Dan & Kylie Dixon, Maxwell & Brandi Freeman, Will Maxwell & Jacqueline Hurgoiu, Chrissy Maxwell, Charlie Maxwell, Ken Startup, Emily Startup, Aaron Startup, Luke & Savannah Eason, Rosie Eason, and Luci & Daniel Derick; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Koda, Julia Moore, Annie June Moore, Macey Dixon, Brayden Burns, Mason Freeman, Riley Freeman, Emelia Freeman, Luke Freeman, Asher Eason, and Anniston Eason; her caregiver, Pam Ekezemie, Carrollton; her beloved Oak Grove Family, and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Friday, July 21, 2023 from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. and again on Saturday, July 22, 2023 from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. from Oak Grove Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Wolfe, Rev. Dan Dixon, Rev. Brett Moore, Rev. David McCracken, Rev. Jason Bowman, and Coach Ronnie Burchfield officiating. Internment will follow in Carroll Memory Gardens with the following gentleman serving as pallbearers: Dan Dixon, Maxwell Freeman, Will Maxwell, Ken Startup, Luke Eason, Charlie Maxwell, Aaron Startup, Daniel Holz, Brett Moore, Jeff Koda, and Daniel Derick.
The family has requested that remembrances be made through contributions to:
Oak Grove Baptist Church Building Fund
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
