In 2017, Zakk and Jaycee, a local couple residing in Haralson County, met and became best friends. With dreams of one day being a bride and marrying her best friend, her dreams came to a tragic halt in 2020. With the help of a supportive community, Zakk and Jaycee are having the wedding to remember this Friday, Dec. 30.
“Soon after we met, Zakk became the love of my life and my biggest support,” Jaycee told the organizers of the NYE Possum Drop.
Not knowing just how much she would need Zakk, just a few years after the two met, he became the pillow that gave her comfort during a time of tragedy.
2020 always will be a year that will forever be etched in our brains. It was the year that the entire world was turned upside down and no one was exempt from its wrath, not even eighteen-year-old Jaycee. In December 2020, death visited Jaycee’s family twice, taking each of her parents within just two weeks of each other. But it was the friendship she had with Zakk that helped her journey through one of the toughest times of her life.
Devastated by the loss of her parents, the bond between the two became stronger. “I was just eighteen years old,” Jaycee said. “And if it wasn’t for Zakk, I’m not sure I would have made it through.”
After taking a huge hit emotionally, the dream wedding Jaycee and Zakk envisioned began to fade away. In order for them to have a wedding, it would now take a miracle to pull off as Jaycee struggled financially as well.
God knows our hearts. And what was seen as a miracle is just God looking out for his children. Although the dream started to fade for the couple, God listened to their hearts. And after telling their story, people and businesses in the community banded together to help turn heartbreak and struggle into the wedding of the season.
According to the Possum Drop website, the committee for the Tallapoosa NYE Celebration offered the use of the main event stage for their wedding (due to the weather, it will be held in the Tallapoosa Cultural Arts Center) and several west Georgia businesses were contacted and asked if they could help with the wedding expenses. In less than ten days, the couple almost had everything they needed for their wedding including flowers, salon services, a photographer, reception venue, a weekend get-away, a tuxedo for Zakk, and a beautiful dress from Simple Elegance Bridal and formalwear in Bowdon.
To help usher in a New Year and the beginning of a lifetime with the couple, you can attend the wedding and watch the couple jump the broom inside the Tallapoosa Cultural Arts Center at 7:00 p.m. Immediately after the wedding vows are spoken, a 80s-themed dance party and dress contest will start with M-80s, an 80s band, hitting the stage at 7:45.
Those responsible for helping the couples wedding dreams come true includes Simple Elegance Bridal and Formalwear, Touch of Heaven Wedding and Events, The Union of Odessa, Allen’s the Christmas House Flowers, Gifts, and Weddings, Salon 27, American Hometown Realty, and Southern Comfort Photography by Nicole.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.