Thunderstorms, accompanied by locally heavy rainfall at times. A few storms may be severe. High 91F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: June 30, 2023 @ 2:41 pm
JULY 4TH WEEKEND EVENTS
Saturday, July 1, 8 p.m., The Amp
Carrollton Jazz Orchestra- "American Jazz"
Sunday, July 2, 6 p.m., The Amp
Carrollton Wind Ensemble- "Strike up the Band"
Monday, July 3, 5 - 10 p.m., Villa Rica Civic Center - V-Plex
Leah Belle Foster, The Platinum Band, Fireworks
Monday, July 3, 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Temple Family Fourth on the 3rd
Monday, July 3, 5 - 9 - 11 p.m.
Tallapoosa Fireworks- Howland Park
Tuesday, July 4 - 10 a.m.
Carrollton July 4th People's Parade
Tuesday, July 4 , 1 - 4 p.m.
Tallapoosa July 4th Parade
Tuesday, July 4 - 8:15 p.m., Carrollton City Schools Campus
Carroll Symphony Orchestra - "The Sounds of Liberty Concert”
Fireworks display following concert.
