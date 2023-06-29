Mother Juliet Thurman, age 80, of Carrollton, GA died on June 26, 2023. Celebration of Life service will be held on Saturday July 1, 2023 at 1 p.m. at Westside Full Gospel Baptist Church, 719 N. Aycock St, Carrollton, GA 30117, Pastor Kefee Lane, Eulogist. Interment will follow at Carrollton City Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday June 30, 2023 from 2-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Final arrangements entrusted to Willie A. Watkins Funeral Home Carrollton Chapel. 770-836-0044.

