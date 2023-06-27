Julie Hemmings Reese, age 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 20, 2023. She was born November 10, 1966, in Newnan, Georgia, the daughter of James Hemmings & Lillie Ann Hemmings.
Julie loved spending time with her family, she was most proud of her grandbabies Cole and Lillie and dedicated all her extra time to them. When Julie was able, she loved vacationing at the beach. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.
Julie leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law Brandi and Tyler Sudduth and her grandchildren Cole and Lily Sudduth.
In keeping with Julie’s wishes, her body has been cremated.
The family will be holding a Celebration of Life on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Clem Community Center from 5-7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to her funeral expenses on her obituary page by clicking the "Donate Now" Button at the top of his webpage.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
