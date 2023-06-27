Julie Hemmings Reese

Julie Hemmings Reese, age 56, of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on June 20, 2023. She was born November 10, 1966, in Newnan, Georgia, the daughter of James Hemmings & Lillie Ann Hemmings.

Julie loved spending time with her family, she was most proud of her grandbabies Cole and Lillie and dedicated all her extra time to them. When Julie was able, she loved vacationing at the beach. She will be truly missed by everyone who knew and loved her.