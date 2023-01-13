The accolades for Carrollton High School's football team continue to pile on, even over a month since the Trojans' season came to a close, as freshman quarterback sensation Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis was named the National Freshman of the Year by Maxpreps on Friday.
"It’s a blessing to be recognized," Lewis said on Friday. "This is a goal that I’ve had since the 7th grade. I’m thankful to Coach King and Carrollton for giving me the opportunity to start."
Lewis broke several different passing records in his freshman season this year, including breaking the state championship game record with 531 yards through the air in a 70-35 shootout loss to Mill Creek to close out an otherwise undefeated season.
His season as a whole was composed of 4,118 passing yards and 48 touchdowns, including passing for 1,519 yards and 14 touchdowns in the postseason alone.
According to the Maxpreps article, Lewis ranked second in the state of Georgia in total passing yards this season, and he now ranks 12th in state history for single-season passing yardage.
With Lewis' recognition, Carrollton head coach Joey King has now coached two different winners of the National Freshman of the Year honor. King coached Clemson standout and current Jacksonville Jaguar Trevor Lawrence during his time as head coach at Cartersville. Lawrence was picked for the honor in 2014.
When asked what it has been like playing for King in his first season, Lewis said, "Coach King makes sure I’m ready every time I step on the field. He understands what I’m good at and allows me to do what I do best."
Lewis has now piled up over 20 offers from FBS schools, including recently picking up an offer from the University of Arkansas, which he announced via social media on Friday, as well. This is on top of longer-standing offers from recent playoff-contending schools like Georgia, Alabama, and Michigan.
With all this on the table, the five-star freshman gave credit to his teammates.
"It’s a blessing to play for this team," he said. "I’m gonna miss all my senior teammates. None of this would be possible without them."
He continued, "Bryce Hicks is the best player in the state, and Caleb Odom is the number-one WR/TE in the nation."
Both Odom and Hicks will be returning for their senior years next season as Lewis transitions to his sophomore year.
In Lewis' words, "We’ve got a lot of work to do, but we’re all committed to coming back better next season."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.