Julian Lewis, Joey King

Carrollton High School's Julian Lewis was named National Freshman of the Year by Maxpreps on Friday. Carrollton Head Coach Joey King, pictured in the background, has now coached two different Freshman of the Year winners, including Trevor Lawrence in 2014.

 Photo by Brian Carmicheal

The accolades for Carrollton High School's football team continue to pile on, even over a month since the Trojans' season came to a close, as freshman quarterback sensation Julian "Ju Ju" Lewis was named the National Freshman of the Year by Maxpreps on Friday.

"It’s a blessing to be recognized," Lewis said on Friday. "This is a goal that I’ve had since the 7th grade. I’m thankful to Coach King and Carrollton for giving me the opportunity to start."

