Mrs. Julia Wright Eason, 84, of Carrollton, Ga., passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born May 4, 1938, in Carroll County, Ga., the daughter of the late John Hollis Wright and the late Helen Sherrill Wright.
She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose devotion to children expanded outside the immediate family circle, serving also as a caregiver for many other children in the community so their parents could work outside the home. A longtime, faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, over the years she served as a teacher of the Sunday School nursery class and led the MYF youth group along with her late husband, Elbert. But her dedication to visiting shut-ins, newcomers, or individuals who just needed to see a friendly smile was her signature mission of service, almost always bearing gifts of home-cooked specialties, and was especially known for her teacakes. When not involved in church service or caregiving, when she and her husband became empty nesters, they enjoyed traveling and meeting new people as square dancers.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Elbert Eason; brother, John H. Wright, Jr.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Eason Upchurch, and her husband James; a special nephew, Ed Windom; and a special great-great niece, Emily Grace Powell.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Dottie & Greg Howard; son and daughter-in-law, Scott & Kim Eason; grandchildren, Elijah Steed, Noah Howard & Savannah, Daniel Eason, and Elizabeth Eason; great-grandson, Eason Howard; nieces, nephews and other members of her extended family.
Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at 3 p.m. under the arbor at Shiloh United Methodist Church. Leading the service will be her son, Scott Eason, with Shiloh’s pastor, the Rev. Wes Maston, and her first cousin, Tom Sherrill, contributing. Providing music will be granddaughter Elizabeth Eason and her niece Carol Windom on piano, and Carla Jackson on saxophone. Interment will follow in Shiloh Methodist Church Cemetery with the following gentlemen serving as pallbearers: Elijah Steed, Noah Howard, Daniel Eason, Greg Howard, Scott Eason, and Matt Windom.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2:45 p.m. in the sanctuary of Shiloh United Methodist Church.
Because of her love of flowers and gardening, flowers are welcome, or memorial contributions may be made to Tanner Hospice Care, P.O. Box 1136, Carrollton, Ga., 30112, or Bowdon Area United Christian Ministries, 140 City Hall Avenue, Bowdon, Ga., 30108.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
