Julia Wright Eason

Mrs. Julia Wright Eason, 84, of Carrollton, Ga., passed away on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022. She was born May 4, 1938, in Carroll County, Ga., the daughter of the late John Hollis Wright and the late Helen Sherrill Wright.

She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother whose devotion to children expanded outside the immediate family circle, serving also as a caregiver for many other children in the community so their parents could work outside the home. A longtime, faithful member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, over the years she served as a teacher of the Sunday School nursery class and led the MYF youth group along with her late husband, Elbert. But her dedication to visiting shut-ins, newcomers, or individuals who just needed to see a friendly smile was her signature mission of service, almost always bearing gifts of home-cooked specialties, and was especially known for her teacakes. When not involved in church service or caregiving, when she and her husband became empty nesters, they enjoyed traveling and meeting new people as square dancers.

