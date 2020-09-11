Julia Stamps

Julia Hughes Stamps, 93, of Carrollton, passed away on Sept. 8, 2020.
She was born on April 30, 1927, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter to the late-Ellis “Doc” Hughes and -Macie Daniel Hughes. She was a Mt. Zion High School graduate and retired from Superior Samples and worked for Arrow Shirt Company. She was a long-time member of Pleasant View Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Robert Buell Stamps; sister, Doris Long; and brothers, William “Bill” Hughes, Harry Hughes, Leman Rhuel “Bud” Hughes, and Eric W. Hughes.
She is survived by her children, Karen (John) Wood of Carrollton, and Phil (Teresa) Stamps of Carrollton; sister-in-law, Martha Hughes of Carrollton; seven grandchildren, Chad (Timber) Wood, Clay (Summer) Wood, Bryan (Karmen) Stamps, Chris (Laura) Stamps, Jonathan (Melissa) Stamps, Allyson (Grant) Davis, and Amy (Major John) Morgan; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be conducted on Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at 11 a.m. from Pleasant View Baptist Church Cemetery with Rev. Donald Voyles and Rev. Dewayne New officiating. The following gentlemen will serve as pallbearers: Chad Wood, Clay Wood, Major John Morgan, Grant Davis, Bryan Stamps, Chris Stamps, and Jonathan Stamps. Honorary pallbearers will be Samuel Wood, Carter Stamps, and Braydon Stamps. Flowers are welcome, but for those who prefer, memorial contributions can be made to Pleasant View Baptist Church at 3457 Highway 27, Carrollton, GA 30117.
Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions, we encourage everyone to make the best decisions to remain safe. Please remember to remain 6 feet apart from those not in your household and wear personal protective equipment. For those unable to attend the service, a live stream of the service will be available on Hightower Family Funeral Home’s Facebook page.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
