Julia N. Johnson, 70, of Carrollton, passed away on Saturday morning, Jan, 21, 2023.
She was born July 31, 1952 in Augusta, the daughter of the late Rev. Charles H. Nicholas and the late Elizabeth C. Nicholas.
She graduated from Pike County High School, and attended Augusta College and the University of Georgia. Through the years, Julia held many positions, serving as a teacher and advocate for children. She served as Children’s Choir Director over forty years with the First Baptist Church of Atlanta and other locations.
Julia leaves behind to cherish her memory her loving husband of 48 years, Timothy L. Johnson; children, Benjamin Isaac Johnson, Que Omstead Johnson, Anna Johnson Williamson, and Andrew S. Williamson; siblings, Becky Law and Tim Law; grandchildren, Nevaeh Brown, Aidan Brown, Rowan Brown, Francis Omstead, Reagan Johnson, Liam Brown and Laelyn Williamson.
A private family Celebration of Life service will be planned at a later date.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
