Julia Jeanette Lahr Fisher, age 82, of Bremen, passed away on October 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Muscadine, Alabama on March 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Everett Edmund Lahr and Ruby Idelle Chandler Lahr. Mrs. Fisher was a natural caretaker, loved her family, and was a proud RN for 47 years, taking on many roles.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wayne Fisher.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Richard and Christie Fisher of Bremen; grandchildren, Cameron and Kacey Fisher, Liam Fisher, and Lena-Grace Fisher; great-grandchildren, Carolina Fisher and Ada Ruth Fisher; and a sister, Lorraine Vaughn of Muscadine, Alabama.
The family will receive friends on Sunday, October 30, 2022, from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Hightower Funeral Home.
Services will be held Monday, October 31, 2022, at 1:00 pm from the Chapel of Hightower Funeral Home with Rev. Paul Robinson officiating. Shane Brock, Jason Whittenburg, Kevin Wood, Kevin Lyle, T.J. Terry, and Brandon Sanders will serve as pallbearers. The interment will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
