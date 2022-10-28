Julia Jeanette Lahr Fisher, age 82, of Bremen, passed away on October 27, 2022, at her residence. She was born in Muscadine, Alabama on March 31, 1940, the daughter of the late Everett Edmund Lahr and Ruby Idelle Chandler Lahr. Mrs. Fisher was a natural caretaker, loved her family, and was a proud RN for 47 years, taking on many roles.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Wayne Fisher.

Service information

Oct 30
Visitation
Sunday, October 30, 2022
4:00PM-7:00PM
Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Oct 31
Funeral
Monday, October 31, 2022
1:00PM
Chapel Hightower Funeral Home
318 Gordon Street
Bremen, GA 30110
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral begins.

