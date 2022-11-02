Mrs. Julia Garrett Cosby age 76 of Bowdon, Ga. passed away October 29, 2022. Funeral service will be conducted Thursday November 3, 2022 at
Mt. Carmel Church Woodland, Alabama at 1:00 pm Georgia Time. Interment will follow in the Church Cemetery. Her viewing will be conducted Wednesday November 2, 2022 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm Georgia Time. Arrangements Entrusted To Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.
