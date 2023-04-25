Mrs. Julia Braswell Sanders, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born on October 7, 1931, to the late L.H. Braswell and the late Mrs. Addie Walker Braswell.
Julia was fiercely devoted to her family. She was loved by all who knew her. She was most fondly known as maw maw to her grandchildren and GiGi to her great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed.
In addition to her parents, she was welcomed into Heaven by her loving husband J.B. Sanders.
She is survived by her daughter; Cynthia Ward; grandsons, Brandon Faulkner, Lee Smith, and Byron Faulkner; great-grandchildren, Reagan Faulkner, Hollin Faulkner, and Brody Davis.
In keeping with Julia’s wishes her body will be cremated and no services are scheduled at this time.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com. Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements
