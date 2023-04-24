Julia Braswell Sanders

Mrs. Julia Braswell Sanders, a Carroll County, Ga resident, passed away on Monday, April 24, 2023. She was born on October 10, 1931, to the late L.H. Braswell and the late Mrs. Addie Walker Braswell.

Julia was fiercely devoted to her family. She was loved by all who knew her. She was most fondly known as maw maw to her grandchildren and GiGi to her great-grandchildren. She will be truly missed.

To plant a tree in memory of Julia Sanders as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Trending Videos