Ms. Julia Ann Spear Brown McClendon passed away July 6, 2023. Services will be conducted Tuesday July 11, 2023 at 11:15 a.m. at A Place Of Refuge Church Carrollton. Her viewing will be Monday July 10, 2023 at Walker Funeral Home Chapel Carrollton, Ga. 30117 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. Arrangements Entrusted To: Walker Funeral Home 709 Alabama Street Carrollton, Ga.

