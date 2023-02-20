Julia Ann New

Julia Ann New, age 89 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.

Mrs. New was born on September 14, 1934 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Fred Robinson and Grace Brown Robinson. While she once worked in accounting for Goodyear of Carrollton and Barnes Moving & Storage, her true vocation for which she was most devoted was wife and mother.

Trending Videos