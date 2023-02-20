Julia Ann New, age 89 of Carrollton, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, February 18th, 2023.
Mrs. New was born on September 14, 1934 in Carrollton, Georgia, the daughter of the late Fred Robinson and Grace Brown Robinson. While she once worked in accounting for Goodyear of Carrollton and Barnes Moving & Storage, her true vocation for which she was most devoted was wife and mother.
Julia loved time spent with her husband, kids and grandkids and there was never a dull moment around the dinner table. She was quick witted and always at the center of every gathering of family and friends. Her smile was luminous, her laughter infectious and she never met a stranger.
Julia and her husband Marion Lee were avid tennis players - her ferocious play at the net was feared by many. She was a keen bridge player, thoroughly enjoyed friends in the Red Hat Society, and a lifelong baseball fan of the Atlanta Braves. Julia most loved singing and playing the piano and was a lifetime member of First Baptist Church of Carrollton where she was a faithful choir member.
She is survived by sons, William Matthew (Matt) New, Joseph Christopher (Chris) New; daughter, Leigh New DuBose (Billy); grandchildren, Cole Christopher New, Ashley Ann New, Ansley Elise New; and sister-in-law, Harriett Robinson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Marion Lee New and brother, Jimmy Robinson.
The family will receive friends at Almon Funeral Home on Wednesday, February 22nd from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00am. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at West Georgia Memorial Park with the Rev. Jennifer Jindrich officiating.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Lambert, Chuck Lambert, Cole New, Len Newbern, Hanson Borders and Zach Steed.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Carrollton Upper Elementary CBI Program, a community based learning program that supports students with developmental disabilities by providing job training and educational outings in our community.
Or mail a check to: Carrollton High School, 201 Trojan Dr, Carrollton, GA 30117
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
