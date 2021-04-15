Judy Ann Willis, 70, of Buchanan, died on April 13, 2021.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 17, 2021, between the hours of 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. from the chapel of Hightower Funeral Home.
Interment will follow in Concord Baptist Church Cemetery in Muscadine, Alabama.
Share thoughts and memories at www.high
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen has charge of the arrangements.
