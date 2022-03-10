Judy White

Judy Elaine Phillips White, 73, of Bowdon, passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022.
She was born on June 4, 1948, in Forest Park, the daughter of the late James Whit Phillips and Mildred Orr Phillips.
Judy graduated from Forest Park Senior High School in 1966. She was a school bus driver for the Clayton County School System and later retired as a school bus driver for the Carroll County School System.
She loved her family and enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. Judy will be missed by all those who had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Peggy Boswell.
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, her loving husband of 48 years, Douglas Alan White Sr.; children, Michelle Pattillo Fuller and her husband, Jon, Mandy White Porter and her husband, Tyrone, and Douglas Alan “Bo” White Jr. and his wife, Jennifer; grandchildren, Jessica Fuller Pollard, Tristen Porter, Zoey White and Brady White; and her brother and sister-in-law, Billy Joe and Christy Phillips.
A gathering of friends and family will be held on Friday, March 11, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. at Martin and Hightower Funeral Home.
In keeping with Judy’s wishes, her body will be cremated.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
