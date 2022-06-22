Judy Rowell

Judy Copeland Rowell passed away on June 15, 2022.
She was born in Carrollton, on July 1, 1945, the daughter of the late James Millard Copeland and Lerlie Evelyn Traylor Copeland.
She grew up in
the Tallapoosa Community outside Carrollton and lived her adult years near Bowdon on the farm owned by her great-grandparents.
She graduated from Bowdon High School in 1963. She earned a B.A. in English from West Georgia College in 1966, having worked in the office of Dean George Walker as a campus switchboard operator.
Following graduation, she taught junior high school English for three years at Roopville Elementary School before returning to the graduate school to earn her Master’s and Specialist’s degrees in guidance and counseling. She spent 27 years as the counselor at Bowdon Primary/Elementary and then Bowdon Elementary before
her retirement in
1997. Adding five
more years as a part time counselor for Carroll County and Carrollton City, she worked at every grade level from pre-k through 12. She served a term as president of Georgia Elementary School Counselors and was the first secretary of the North Georgia College Parents’ Association.
On June 12, 1966, she married James Lovvorn Rowell Jr., and to this union was born two children, Julie Carol Rowell (Steed), and Copeland James Rowell.
She is a member of Victory United Methodist Church where she served as SPRC chair and facilities coordinator and also attended Bowdon Methodist Church where she was a member of the Handbell Choir for many years and secretary of the Church Council.
Her life will be remembered as a woman who loved her family and friends, her community and her country in innumerable ways.
She loved music, although she could
not carry a tune, and the theater and supported them with her attendance. She loved to travel and specifically to areas
of historic interest.
She was an active member of several organizations. She had a special love for history, and along with her husband she served as Museum chairs of Bowdon Area Historical Society. She was Scholarship chair and Awards chair for Carroll-Heard Retired Educators.
She was honored by the Alumni Association of the University of West Georgia with the Thelma Harman Turner Loyalty Award, granting her life membership on the Board of Directors. She was one of two alumni representing the UWG Alumni Association who served on the Athletics Marketing Identity Task Force which transitioned the University from Braves to Wolves and was an avid Wolves Football fan. She participated in the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the 1996 Olympic Games in Atlanta.
Researching her families’ histories was an ongoing project in her adult life. She maintained big white notebooks where she kept the generational information of the Copeland, Jackson, Traylor, Smith, and earlier families in her family lines.
She was a member of the Major General Patrick R. Cleburne United Daughters of the Confederacy and the Generals Barton and Stovall History Heritage Association. She served on the Carroll EMC Foundation Board of Directors, the Bowdon Schools Education Foundation, the Southern Quilt Trail Steering Committee, the West Georgia Textile Trail and the Carroll County Convention and Visitors Bureau. In 1981, she was honored as Bowdon’s Woman of the Year.
She is survived by her husband, James Lovvorn Rowell Jr.; daughter, Julie Steed; son and daughter-in-law, Cope and Tara Rowell; grandchildren, Mattie Steed, Caroline Steed and Ramsey Rowell; brother and sister-in-law, Eddie and Jennifer Rowell; numerous cousins; and special friend and former student, August Smith.
Service will be held at Bowdon First Methodist Church on Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 3 p.m. Prior to the service, the family will receive friends from 12 p.m. until the service hour.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Bowdon Area Historical Society, Victory Methodist Church or Bowdon Methodist Church.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com.
