Judy Muse Nixon, 62, of Temple, died on Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Piedmont Atlanta Hospital in Atlanta.
She was born in Carrollton, on Nov. 12, 1959, the daughter of Charles Muse and the late Martha Walker Muse.
She had lived her entire lifetime in this area and was a devoted wife, mother and homemaker. She enjoyed crafting, gardening, working with her flowers and spending time at the front yard fishpond built by her husband and herself.
Her greatest joy was the time she spent with her grandchildren, Brianna Coffey, Baby Boy Phillips (expected soon), Elijah Nixon, Braderick Bennett, Cami Bennett and Lei’la Bennett and waiting for her first great-granddaughter, Bentley Ivey, to arrive.
She was of the Baptist faith. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and her many friends but will be long remembered by the happy times and memories she leaves behind.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Muse, a brother, David Muse and a sister Delores Jiles.
Survivors include her husband, James H. Nixon of Temple; two daughters and sons-in-law, Wanda and Vic Phillips of Bremen, and Mandy and Brad Bennett of Buchanan; two sisters, Tammy Gentry of Villa Rica, and Missy Johnson of Carrollton; a brother, Luke (Roxie) Muse of Villa Rica; her grandchildren, Brianna Coffey, Baby Boy Phillips (expected soon), Elijah Nixon, Braderick Bennett, Cami Bennett and Lei’la Bennett; and a great-granddaughter, Bentley Ivey, on the way.
The family received friends at J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home on Wednesday, March 2, 2022, from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services were held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the J. Hoyt Thomas Chapel with the Rev. Don Rackley officiating. Pallbearers were Elijah Nixon, Braderick Bennett, Vic Phillips, Brad Bennett, Brantley Ivey and Caleb Head. Interment followed in Meadowbrook Memory Gardens in Villa Rica.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.jhoytthomas.com.
J. Hoyt Thomas Funeral Home of Villa Rica is serving the Nixon Family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.