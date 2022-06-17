Judith Ann “Judy” Myers, of Carrollton, Georgia, died on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at the age of 83.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Carrollton First United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends in the gathering room following the service.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.