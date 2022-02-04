Judy Ann Smith Lambert, 75, of Carrollton, passed away on Feb. 1, 2022.
She was born on Nov. 27, 1946, in Carrollton, Georgia, daughter of the late James Ollie Smith and the late Mildred Tuggle Smith.
She retired from Kroger after having worked with the company for more than 35 years in the administrative department.
She was a member of Roopville Baptist Church. Judy enjoyed traveling to the beach, yoga, working in her yards, and cooking Sunday dinner.
She will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a brother, Joseph “Steve” Smith; and a great-grandson, Tuck Mitchell Wilson.
She is survived by her husband, Clarence Lambert, of Carrollton; children, Leah and Richard Walton, Neil and Lisa Lambert, and Lisa Wilson; sisters and brothers-in-law, Sylvia and Dale Fleming, and Linda and Barry Hanson; brothers and sister-in-law, Don and Kathy Smith, and Terry and Rhonda Smith; grandchildren, Ren and Meredith Wilson, Craig and Sammie Wilson, Kris and Nicole Wilson, Courtland and Alexis Lambert, Mandi and Jason Williams, and Jeremy and Starr Walton; great-grandchildren, Gavin and Campbell Wilson, Lilly, Christian, and Emma Williams, and Brantley, Jolene, and Lula Walton; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022 at 4 p.m. from the Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel with Rev. Wally Dedman officiating.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 2 p.m. until the hour of service.
Messages of condolences can be sent to the family at www.martin-hightower.com.
Martin and Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.