Judy Kilgore Whittemore

On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Judy Kilgore Whittemore, 77, left her Earthly body to spend eternity in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Judy was born on Dec. 20, 1944, in Villa Rica, to Roy and Marie (Parr) Kilgore. A graduate of Douglas County High School and Shorter College, Judy was a musician who accompanied multiple choirs, chamber ensembles, churches, schools, colleges and universities with her talent for playing the piano. She also taught piano lessons to students of all ages for over 50 years, including her future husband. At the time of her passing, she had been married to Joe Whittemore for the past 22 years.

