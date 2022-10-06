On Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, Judy Kilgore Whittemore, 77, left her Earthly body to spend eternity in Heaven with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
Judy was born on Dec. 20, 1944, in Villa Rica, to Roy and Marie (Parr) Kilgore. A graduate of Douglas County High School and Shorter College, Judy was a musician who accompanied multiple choirs, chamber ensembles, churches, schools, colleges and universities with her talent for playing the piano. She also taught piano lessons to students of all ages for over 50 years, including her future husband. At the time of her passing, she had been married to Joe Whittemore for the past 22 years.
Judy loved the arts. She loved attending concerts, musicals and plays with Joe, especially if one of her children or grandchildren were performing. She was also a huge sports fan, having played basketball for Shorter College. She loved watching the Braves, Falcons and Bulldogs, but nothing compared to watching her children and grandchildren compete.
Judy also enjoyed traveling and was blessed to be able to visit Europe multiple times, Greece, the continental United States and her favorite of all, Hawaii. The argument could be made that, regardless of location, she was most at home when sitting on the beach, listening to the ocean, drinking a cup of coffee and reading a book.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Marie Kilgore, and sister-in-law, Henrietta Kilgore.
She is survived by her husband, Joe Whittemore; her former husband, James Herman Johnson Jr.; and their sons, Jay (Dawn), Bill (Kristi); and daughter, Lisa Marie (Zachary) Brown. She adored her grandchildren Hannah, Emme, Ryan, Tate, Zachary, Ellis Marie, Hudson and Fitz Griffin. She is also survived by her brother, Ronnie Kilgore; many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, at Glenloch Baptist Church in Franklin. The family will receive friends and family casually beginning at 12:30 p.m. and a celebration of life service will begin at 1:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers or plants, the family requests that donations be made to the Glenloch Senior Adult Ministry Projects c/o Glenloch Baptist Church, 2807 Glenoch Road, Franklin, GA 300217, or online at http://glenlochbaptist.org/online-giving.
Martin & Hightower Heritage Chapel has charge of the arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.