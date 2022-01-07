Mrs. Judy Kelley Garrett, of Carrollton Georgia, passed away on January 4, 2022. She was 63.
She worked at Tanner Medical Center as a nurse for 42 Years and 11 months. She was a member of Sardis
Baptist Church. She enjoyed trips to the beach and having an oceanfront view, she loved reading, she loved being outside gardening.
Mrs. Garrett was born on June 19, 1958 in Carrollton to the late Deuel and Clara Kelley.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ronnie Garrett.
She is survived by her daughters, Allison Garrett, Lauren Pike whom she loved as a daughter; her son and daughter-in-law Jeremy and Regan Garrett; her grandchildren Jaden Van Ness-Garrett, Noah and Dylan Pike; her sister and brothers, Janet Kelley, Tony Kelley, and Timothy Kelley and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 8, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Sardis Baptist Church with Darnell Teal officiating.
Gentlemen serving as pallbearers are Tony Kelley, Timothy Kelley, Nathan Kelley, Jacob Kelley, Lyndle Foster, and Randy Garrett. Interment will follow in the church cemetery.
Prior to the services at the church on Saturday, the family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 a.m. till 1:30 p.m.
Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.rainwater
Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
