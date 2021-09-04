Mrs. Judy Jan (Worthan) Gore, 68, of Villa Rica, Georgia, passed away on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021.
She was born in Villa Rica on Sunday, Feb. 15, 1953. Mrs. Gore was the daughter of the late, Jim Stephen Worthan and the late, Nellie Pauline (Driver) Worthan.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Gore
is preceded in death by four brothers, Tony Worthan,
Mark Worthan,
Max Worthan and Donnie Worthan; and by her sisters, Sally Jane Worthan, Shirley Faye Worthan and Reba Malone.
Mrs. Gore was a loving wife of 54 years. She was described as a very loving and most understanding mother to her children. Mrs. Gore was a very proud “Nana” and loved her grandbabies and great-grandson with all her heart.
Judy was a friend to everyone and loved everyone. She enjoyed going camping, shopping and spending time with her family and friends.
Survivors include her husband, Joe Gore, of Villa Rica; three daughters and one son-in-law, Lorie Gore, of Villa Rica, Lisa and Thomas Burdick, of Carrollton, and Annette Gore, of Villa Rica; one brother, Walter Worthan, of Dallas; five grandchildren, Dylan Burdick, Seth Gore, Jana Dobbs, Cameron Dobbs and Leah Dobbs; one great-grandson, Alan Burdick; five sisters-in-law, Tiny Eason, Janice Poss, Mildred Gore, Dorothy Jones and Mila Worthan;
three stepgrandchildren, Joel Burdick, Tadd Burdick, Stephanie Burdick and many nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Funeral services was conducted on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, at 1 p.m. from the funeral home chapel with Bishop Thomas Blagg officiating.
Interment followed in Carroll Memory Gardens.
The family received friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour.
Messages of condolence can be made to the family by signing the online tribute wall at www.croftfuneralhome.com.
Hutcheson-Croft Funeral Home of Temple is entrusted with the arrangements.
