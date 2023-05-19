Judy Elsie Levans Furr, age 78 of Temple, passed away May 18. She was born January 16, 1945 in Bremen hospital, daughter to the late Cecil Levans and Iva Parrish Levans. On October 12, 1969, she and Wendell Furr married. Judy had two children, Jody Allgood and Stacy Furr Martin. She accepted Jesus Christ into her life at a youth camp at Shiloh Methodist Church at a vey young age. Although she would change to the Baptist faith, that event would remain a guiding factor throughout her life and she maintained a special love for the church of “her raising”, Center Point Methodist. She and Wendell were very special members of several Baptist Churches in West Georgia as the years passed by.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Levans. She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Wendell Furr of Temple; brother Donald Levans of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Kathy Allgood of Las Vegas, Nevada and daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Beau Martin of Carrollton; grandchildren Zack and Meghan Martin, Turner and Kate Martin, and Ross Martin and Maya Allgood; and great grandchildren, Molly Kate, Tinsley, Hunt and Winn Martin.
Judy cultivated friendships and once you got in the group, it became a life long series of fun events. She was a wonderful southern cook and saw to it that her great grandkids understood a southern meal from grace to dessert. She and Wendell delivered hundreds of meals when they were needed far and wide.
Judy started “doing hair” while a teen with her friends. This led to going to work at a “shop” after graduation and that would lead to her own salon, Judy’s House of Styles. Judy “did hair do’s” for thirty-seven years and in so doing, touched the lives of thousands of people across West Georgia. And to keep busy, she was an accomplished artist. From a portrait to an eight by ten floor covering, she could produce about anything a person could conceive.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, May 20, 2023 from 12:00 pm – 2:00 pm in the Fellowship Hall of Center Point United Methodist Church.
Funeral service will be conducted Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 2:30 pm from Center Point Methodist Church (2176 Center Point Road, Temple, Georgia) with Reverend Toby Powers and
Reverend Max Caylor officiating. Michael Levans, Johnny Levans, Jimmy Summerville, Chuck Shadrix, Ed Federer and Lee Furr will serve as Pallbearers.
Interment will follow in Center Point Cemetery.
Hightower Funeral Home of Bremen is in charge of the arrangements.
