Judy Elsie Levans Furr, age 78 of Temple, passed away May 18. She was born January 16, 1945 in Bremen hospital, daughter to the late Cecil Levans and Iva Parrish Levans. On October 12, 1969, she and Wendell Furr married. Judy had two children, Jody Allgood and Stacy Furr Martin. She accepted Jesus Christ into her life at a youth camp at Shiloh Methodist Church at a vey young age. Although she would change to the Baptist faith, that event would remain a guiding factor throughout her life and she maintained a special love for the church of “her raising”, Center Point Methodist. She and Wendell were very special members of several Baptist Churches in West Georgia as the years passed by.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Levans. She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, Wendell Furr of Temple; brother Donald Levans of Temple; son and daughter-in-law, Jody and Kathy Allgood of Las Vegas, Nevada and daughter and son-in-law, Stacy and Beau Martin of Carrollton; grandchildren Zack and Meghan Martin, Turner and Kate Martin, and Ross Martin and Maya Allgood; and great grandchildren, Molly Kate, Tinsley, Hunt and Winn Martin.

